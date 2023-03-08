Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of CEMI opened at $0.44 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 457,450 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.