Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) were up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 53,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 65,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $57.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.0757 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 23.47%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.