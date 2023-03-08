Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $112.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $126.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.59. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $105.79 and a twelve month high of $142.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.46.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,569,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,659,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 392,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after purchasing an additional 127,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

