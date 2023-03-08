China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF) Stock Price Up 2%

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTC:CCOZF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 221,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Coal Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

China Coal Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.

China Coal Energy Company Profile

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the production and trade of coal, coal chemical business, coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other related businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments.

