Chorus Limited (CHRYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.43 on April 21st

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4327 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Chorus Stock Up 1.8 %

Chorus stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. Chorus has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Get Chorus alerts:

About Chorus

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Chorus Ltd. operates as a telecommunications infrastructure company. The firm engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services to retail service providers. It also offers nationwide network of fiber optic cables and copper cables that connect homes and businesses to each other and also provides backhaul and co-location services to retail service providers.

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.