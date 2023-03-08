Chromia (CHR) Hits Market Capitalization of $98.60 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $98.60 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.

Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.

Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.

The CHR token’s main purposes:

– Act as platform currency

– Ecosystem staking

– Payment of hosting fees

– System-wide purposes”

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

