Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 573,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 428,719 shares.The stock last traded at $10.09 and had previously closed at $10.08.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCV. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

