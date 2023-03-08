CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.45

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.45 and traded as high as C$15.46. CI Financial shares last traded at C$14.94, with a volume of 437,332 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

CI Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.44, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.45.

CI Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

In other CI Financial news, Senior Officer Darie Urbanky sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total value of C$53,088.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,332,233.42. Corporate insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

