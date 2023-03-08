Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $58.00 at Raymond James

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CIEN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Ciena stock opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,114.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $101,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,849.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,114.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,943 shares of company stock worth $3,918,806. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Ciena by 115.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 98.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

