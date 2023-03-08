Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Holdings Lifted by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,790,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,002 shares during the quarter. Clearway Energy accounts for 1.4% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $88,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 71.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Price Performance

CWEN stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $31.18. 148,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,825. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.72. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWEN. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Clearway Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.