Climb Global Solutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
Climb Global Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:CLMB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,666. Climb Global Solutions has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $221.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Climb Global Solutions Company Profile
