Climb Global Solutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CLMB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,666. Climb Global Solutions has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $221.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Climb Global Solutions, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.