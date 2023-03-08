CNO Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. CNO Financial Group has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.15. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $973.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $85,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,673,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,591 shares of company stock valued at $627,713 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,203,000 after purchasing an additional 198,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,544,000 after acquiring an additional 102,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after acquiring an additional 50,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,550,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,205,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

