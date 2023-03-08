Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 9.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

CHRS stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.92. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 138.24% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.