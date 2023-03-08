Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Price Down 6.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $13.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coherus BioSciences traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 674,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,099,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Institutional Trading of Coherus BioSciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a market cap of $532.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 422.10% and a negative net margin of 138.24%. The business had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

