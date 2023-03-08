Comparing Spirit Airlines (SAVE) & Its Rivals

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Spirit Airlines to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $5.07 billion -$554.15 million -3.48 Spirit Airlines Competitors $11.15 billion -$605.66 million -11.70

Spirit Airlines’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Airlines Competitors 566 2012 3173 178 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Spirit Airlines and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 6.28%. Given Spirit Airlines’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit Airlines has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -10.93% -10.51% -2.15% Spirit Airlines Competitors -6.47% -40.34% -1.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines’ competitors have a beta of 2.11, meaning that their average stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spirit Airlines competitors beat Spirit Airlines on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

