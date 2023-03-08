Compass Minerals International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Compass Minerals International has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.7% per year over the last three years. Compass Minerals International has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Compass Minerals International to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Shares of CMP opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $67.67.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 20.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

