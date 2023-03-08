Compound (COMP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $25.33 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $41.68 or 0.00191409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $302.88 million and approximately $25.33 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00092190 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00059125 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00051827 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004636 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000834 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.63599258 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 333 active market(s) with $26,580,039.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.