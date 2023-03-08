Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,024 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,625. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.