Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Sells $6,079,875.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $6,079,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Edward Jay Kreps also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 21st, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $5,677,650.00.

Confluent Stock Performance

Confluent stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,604. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. The company's revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 311.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

