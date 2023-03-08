Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Sells $6,079,875.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $6,079,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Edward Jay Kreps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $5,677,650.00.

Confluent Stock Performance

Confluent stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,604. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 311.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.



