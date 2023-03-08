Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $18,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,621,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after acquiring an additional 178,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,069,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,281,000 after acquiring an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $219.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

