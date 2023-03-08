Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,103.56

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2,103.56 and traded as high as C$2,316.00. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,269.28, with a volume of 20,631 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,250.00 to C$2,650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,487.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2,295.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2,104.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $1.363 per share. This represents a $5.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

