Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 34.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 14.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 139,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of Core & Main stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 72,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,877. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Core & Main had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 66,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $1,604,314.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,929.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $749,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,969.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 66,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $1,604,314.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares in the company, valued at $116,929.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,903 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Core & Main from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Core & Main from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

