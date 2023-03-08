Cosmos One Day Volume Reaches $102.46 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.25 or 0.00051167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.22 billion and approximately $102.46 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00070932 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000277 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00023208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000932 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.