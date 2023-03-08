Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714,632 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 6.78% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USOI. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 32.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 3rd quarter valued at $630,000.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of USOI opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a twelve month low of $75.80 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.78.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $3.3335 dividend. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.