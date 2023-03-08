Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $280.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.00 million. Cricut had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Cricut Stock Performance

Cricut stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Cricut has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05.

Cricut Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after acquiring an additional 625,151 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

