Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.74

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.74 and traded as high as C$16.23. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.12, with a volume of 84,459 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRR.UN shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.45, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,271.43%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

