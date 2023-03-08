CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $145.00 at Wedbush

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRWD. Cowen reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $124.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.32. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -162.25 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

