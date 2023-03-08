CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $148.00 to $163.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 7,378,921 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 5,049,865 shares.The stock last traded at $127.43 and had previously closed at $124.93.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.11.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -162.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.32.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

