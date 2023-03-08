CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $148.00 to $163.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 7,378,921 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 5,049,865 shares.The stock last traded at $127.43 and had previously closed at $124.93.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.11.
In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -162.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.32.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
