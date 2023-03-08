Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Cyren Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.83. Cyren has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyren in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren during the first quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren during the third quarter worth $139,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyren Company Profile

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, employees and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It operates through the following geographical segments: Israel, United States, Germany and Other. Its products include inbox security for office 365, threat indepth, and incident response service The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Featured Stories

