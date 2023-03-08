Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $61.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYTK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

CYTK opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.85. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $442,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,979,666.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,738 shares of company stock worth $1,938,929 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

