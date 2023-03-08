Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.11

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.15. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 202,143 shares traded.
DARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Daré Bioscience from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.
Daré Bioscience Trading Down 1.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $90.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.
Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.
