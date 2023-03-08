Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.11

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.15. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 202,143 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Daré Bioscience from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Daré Bioscience Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $90.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

Institutional Trading of Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DARE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Daré Bioscience by 283.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Daré Bioscience by 11,198.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 55,992 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

