David J. Mehok Sells 3,451 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $110,639.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,074.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of QTWO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,348. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $65.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Q2 from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Q2 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Q2 by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Q2 by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

