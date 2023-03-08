DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) is Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s 7th Largest Position

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,891,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 282,070 shares during the quarter. DCP Midstream accounts for approximately 5.3% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 4.27% of DCP Midstream worth $334,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCP. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 86,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DCP Midstream by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,154,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,196 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 76.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 98,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,616 shares in the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James cut DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

DCP Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.76. The company had a trading volume of 149,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,484. DCP Midstream, LP has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 36.44%.

DCP Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.