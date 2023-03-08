Decentralized Social (DESO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $96.52 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $96.52 million and $213,524.39 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for about $9.16 or 0.00041498 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

