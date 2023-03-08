Decred (DCR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.30 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Decred has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $20.49 or 0.00093161 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $303.08 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00193167 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00059504 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00052202 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004573 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000854 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,788,132 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

