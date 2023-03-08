DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0320 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $731,843.03 and $589.11 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,905,809 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

