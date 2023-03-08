Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Delek US has a payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Delek US to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. Delek US has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Delek US will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,762,000 after acquiring an additional 288,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Delek US by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after buying an additional 376,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,488,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,030,000 after buying an additional 249,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,327,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.42.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Read More

