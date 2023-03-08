Delek US (NYSE:DK) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.42.

DK traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,607. Delek US has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Delek US by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

