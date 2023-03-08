Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 115.50 ($1.39).

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 116 ($1.39) to GBX 114 ($1.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 100 ($1.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Deliveroo Stock Down 0.3 %

LON ROO opened at GBX 85.44 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -422.48. Deliveroo has a one year low of GBX 72.58 ($0.87) and a one year high of GBX 132.95 ($1.60). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 87.92.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

