Dent (DENT) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.10 Million

Dent (DENT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $94.93 million and $5.10 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dent has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dent Token Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

