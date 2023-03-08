DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 1.7 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $38.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $323,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067,751 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,168,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,861,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

