DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler Sells 4,000 Shares

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

See Also

