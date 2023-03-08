DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler Sells 4,000 Shares

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
See Also
