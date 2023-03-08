Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 196000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Desert Gold Ventures Stock Down 9.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

About Desert Gold Ventures

(Get Rating)

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali and Rwanda. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project that consists of a total of ten contiguous tenements covering an area of 410 square kilometers located in Western Mali.

