dForce USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $166.23 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $166.23 million and approximately $16,810.88 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004587 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00383289 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00028271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015489 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000838 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009844 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000835 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00017626 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000356 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02050106 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $41,305.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

