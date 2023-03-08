DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $145.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DKS. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Williams Trading lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.77.

DKS opened at $146.79 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $146.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.27 and its 200 day moving average is $117.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,024 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,104 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,060 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

