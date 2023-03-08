DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $145.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DKS. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Williams Trading lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.77.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 11.1 %
DKS opened at $146.79 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $146.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.27 and its 200 day moving average is $117.55.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,024 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,104 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,060 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
