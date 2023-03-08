DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Trading Up 3.5%

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.52. Approximately 549,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,498,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DBRG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.06.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -1.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

