Dignity (LON:DTY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $444.94

Dignity plc (LON:DTY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 444.94 ($5.35) and traded as high as GBX 547 ($6.58). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 545 ($6.55), with a volume of 139,388 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 524.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 446.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £273.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

