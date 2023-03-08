DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,885,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.44% of DocuSign worth $154,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in DocuSign by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,277,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,224,000 after buying an additional 916,731 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 39.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,427,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,352,000 after buying an additional 402,661 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after buying an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,525. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.36, a PEG ratio of 936.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $113.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. TheStreet lowered shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.