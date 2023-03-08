Dogecoin Price Tops $0.0719 (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $9.54 billion and $340.86 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00380722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015477 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000840 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009844 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000835 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00017626 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

