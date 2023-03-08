Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,085,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Dollar General worth $4,337,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 0.9% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 1.4% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $219.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.72. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.25.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.